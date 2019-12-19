Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin's House delegation splits along partisan lines on impeachment

Members of Wisconsin’s House delegation voted along partisan lines Wednesday for both articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on  – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. the almost perfect partisan divide in the House of Representatives in the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Like every House Republican, Wisconsin’s Jim Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher voted against impeachment.

LaCrosse Democrat Ron Kind kept his decision to himself until the final vote.

Kind joined fellow Wisconsin Democrats Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore in voting to impeach the president.