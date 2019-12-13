Wisconsin’s Taylor, Biadasz capture national honors

Wisconsin Badger running back Jonathan Taylor captured the Doak Walker award as the nation’s top running back on Thursday night.

Taylor became the first Badger and just third player overall to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Melvin Gordon (2014), Montee Ball (2011) and Ron Dayne (1999) also won the Doak Walker award.

Ricky Williams of Texas (1997 & 1998) and Darren McFadden of Arkansas (2006 & 2007) are the other players to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Taylor ranks second nationally in rushing at 146.8 yards a game with 21 rushing touchdowns. For his career, Taylor has played in 40 games and has totaled 6,080 yards and 50 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards a carry and 152 yards a game.

Badger teammate Tyler Biadasz became the first UW center to win the Rimington Trophy, given to the top center in college football.

The redshirt junior from Amherst high school, has started each of his 40 games at UW.