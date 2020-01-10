Evers hires ombudsman for Wisconsin National Guard

Governor Tony Evers has hired an ombudsman, charged with assisting survivors of sexual assault in the Wisconsin National Guard. Georgia National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Brian Bischoff will fill the new, independent federal position created for Wisconsin by the National Guard Bureau, an agency that oversees Guard units nationwide.

Bischoff will field concerns and facilitate communication regarding sexual assault investigations between the governor’s office and the Guard. He’ll report beginning next week, according to Evers’ office. Bischoff is a an Iraq war veteran with more than 17 years of experience as an Army attorney.

Bischoff’s hiring is the latest move, following a Deember report from the National Guard Bureau that detailed failure to follow protocols in sexual assault investigations by the Wisconsin Guard.