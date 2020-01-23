‘A partisan operation’ – Vos derides Evers’ approach on youth vaping

Governor Tony Evers recently proposed a series of measures to combat youth vaping in Wisconsin, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) on Tuesday said the governor’s approach has been partisan.

“He reached out to no one, spoke to no one, worked only with Democrats, and they’re introducing partisan bills,” Vos said. “What was the purpose of that, if you actually wanted to get something across the finish line, as opposed to just kind of posing for holy pictures and then never actually doing the hard work.”

Vos said Republicans are also working on the youth vaping issue. It’s a topic the governor is expected to touch on, in tonight’s State of the State address. “Certainly working in a bipartisan fashion would give him a better chance of success than a partisan operation,” Vos said.