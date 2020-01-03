Antetokounmpo named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.

While leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 13-2 record in December, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.3 points (1st in the Eastern Conference), 12.0 rebounds (4th in the Eastern Conference) and 5.3 assists per game. He also shot 54.6% from the field and 39.1% from three. In 13 games last month, Antetokounmpo tallied eight games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, including four with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds, and posted his third triple-double of the season.

For the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, 2nd in NBA) and rebounds (13.0, 6th in NBA) per game in addition to 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.0 minutes a game. He’s also shooting 55.6% from the field and has already set a new career-best with 56 threes made t his season, helping the Bucks get off to the best start in franchise history with a league-best record of 31-5.

Antetokounmpo has now won the award in six of the last seven months and the seventh time overall in his career.