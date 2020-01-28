Antetokounmpo to miss tonight’s game

The Milwaukee Bucks return to Fiserv Forum tonight against Washington. They’ll face the Wizards without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks announced this afternoon (Tuesday) that Antetokounmpo will sit out due to right shoulder soreness. It’ll be the fourth time this season that Antetokounmpo will have missed a game. The Bucks are 3-0 in games in which Giannis hasn’t played this season.

It isn’t clear when the injury occurred. Antetokounmpo played in the team’s last game against Charlotte in Paris and then practiced with the team on Monday.