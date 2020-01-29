April 7 presidential primary ballot set

The list of candidates who’ll be on the ballot for Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary has been finalized. It includes 12 Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump. The bipartisan state Presidential Preference Selection Committee earlier this month selected candidates to appear on the ballot and Tuesday was the deadline for them to secure necessary signatures to be added.
Republican
Donald J. Trump
Democratic
Michael Bennett
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Pete Buttigieg
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Trump’s Republican challengers, former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and and former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, both failed to obtain the approximately 8,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot. Democrats Cory Booker and Mariane Williamson have suspended their campaigns.
