April 7 presidential primary ballot set

The list of candidates who’ll be on the ballot for Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary has been finalized. It includes 12 Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump. The bipartisan state Presidential Preference Selection Committee earlier this month selected candidates to appear on the ballot and Tuesday was the deadline for them to secure necessary signatures to be added.

Republican Donald J. Trump Democratic Michael Bennett

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Trump’s Republican challengers, former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and and former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, both failed to obtain the approximately 8,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot. Democrats Cory Booker and Mariane Williamson have suspended their campaigns.

