Assembly fails to override Evers veto

The state Assembly on Wednesday failed to to override a veto by Governor Tony Evers. Evers in November vetoed a bill that would have reduced the number of required training hours to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Speaker Robin Vos claimed Minority Leader Gorden Hintz threatened Democrats to sustain Evers’ veto, with cuts to their staffs.

“He can’t take your staff away,” Vos said. “The only person who can take your staff away, is me.”

Republicans said the bill, initially passed last year with Democratic support, would alleviate the shortage of CNAs, particularly in rural areas. Hintz said Evers vetoed the measure believing more training is needed for CNAs, citing studies that have shown an increase in the number of training hours increases job satisfaction and retention. “A hundred and twenty hours should be considered a floor, not a ceiling.”

Three Democrats who voted for the bill last year did not vote for the override.