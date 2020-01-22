Wisconsin Assembly passes ‘Protect Life Day’ resolution

The Republican lead Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution designating Wednesday, the anniversary of Roe Vs Wade, as Protect Life Day in Wisconsin.

The resolution calls legalized abortion “a human rights abuse unprecedented in American history” and says that the Supreme Court usurped power from the states.

Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) stated her frank beliefs at the start of discussion on the Assembly floor.

“You want my full opinion, this is garbage and it should be withdrawn,” Subeck said. “And I don’t say that about many bills and I don’t say that about many resolutions. This resolution is about nothing but pure politics.”

The resolution’s author, Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) said she just wanted to start a discussion about how great children are.

The resolution passed on a party line vote.