Assembly will attempt override of Evers veto

The Wisconsin Assembly will attempt to override a Tony Evers veto. The Democratic governor vetoed bipartisan legislation in November that was aimed at reducing the shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said members will attempt the override on Wednesday.

The legislation passed in May with the votes of three Democrats. It would have reduced the number of required training hours to become a CNA in Wisconsin to match the federal requirement, and brought the state in line with neighboring Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan.