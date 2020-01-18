Badger hockey team blanked by No. 20 Michigan State

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team out-shot Michigan State 12-0 in the first seven minutes of the game but couldn’t take advantage and went on to lose 4-0 in their series opener at the Kohl Center on Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Spartans scored once in the second and then broke it open in the third, scoring twice before adding a late empty netter.

Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon held the Badgers scoreless, stopping all 39 shots he faced.

Senior goaltender Jack Berry made his first Kohl Center start since January 5, 2019 and ended with 22 saves on the night.

Wisconsin’s Tarek Baker was awarded a penalty shot after being pulled down on a breakaway in the third period, but was stoned by Lethemon.

The two teams wrap up the two game series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.