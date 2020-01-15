Badgers hold off late charge, knock off #17 Maryland

Junior Brad Davison stole an inbound pass and knocked it off a Maryland player standing out of bounds, then hit the go-ahead three-pointer to give the Wisconsin Badgers a 56-54 win over the 17th ranked Terrapins on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) won for the sixth time in the last seven games. It was the third straight win over a ranked opponent (Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland). The last time they won three straight against ranked teams was in the 2015-16 season (#4 Michigan State, #19 Indiana, #2 Maryland).

The Badgers also held an opponent under 60 points for the 7th time this season. They’re 6-1 in those games, including a 3-0 mark in Big Ten play.

While Wisconsin was out-rebounded 35-24, they turned the ball over just seven times, its 3rd straight outing with single-digit turnovers.

Junior Nate Reuvers had a team-high 17 points and 5 rebounds in the win. Micah Potter and Davison added 14 points each.

The Badgers moved within a single game of Big Ten leading Michigan State (5-1), with the two teams set to square off on Friday night in East Lansing.