Badgers to open 2020 season at night

The Wisconsin Badgers will open the 2020 season against Big Ten foe Indiana on Friday, Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium. The game time and broadcast network will be announced at a later date.

It marks the fourth time in the last 10 years that Wisconsin has opened a season with a night game at Camp Randall.

Indiana is one of four teams that played in bowl games in 2019 that will visit Madison in 2020. In addition to the Hoosiers, Appalachian State (Sept. 19), Minnesota (Oct. 10) and Illinois (Oct. 31) come to Camp Randall next season.

The home schedule also includes Southern Illinois (Sept. 12) and Nebraska (Nov. 21).