Badgers wrap up non-conference schedule with win over Rider

The Wisconsin Badgers struggled against Rider’s zone defense in the first half, but Rider struggled even more against Wisconsin’s defense. They fell to the Badgers 65-37 on Tuesday night in Wisconsin’s final non-conference tuneup of the season.

Rider shot just 16.7% from the field in the first half ans 24.6% for the game.

Nate Reuvers scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures. Aleem Ford had 14 points while Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl added 11 each.

Wisconsin (8-5) and Rider (7-4) combined to miss 21 of their first 23 shots from the field to start the game.

Pritzl was Wisconsin’s offense, hitting three 3-pointers in the first nine-plus minutes of the first half. He scored all 11 of his points in the first half as the Badgers took a 21-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Davison came out of the locker room and hit three straight three’s for the Badgers to start the second half. Two D’Mitrik Trice threes opened Wisconsin’s lead to 48-21 just seven minutes into the second half.

The Badgers improved to 7-0 at the Kohl Center this season and will resume Big Ten play on Friday night at 5th ranked Ohio State.