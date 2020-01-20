Baldwin pledges she’ll be fair & impartial in Trump’s Senate trial

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s ready to hear the case against President Trump. The Senate trial begins on Tuesday. Baldwin, on WISN’s “UpFront” Sunday program, said Democrats want to hear from four witnesses, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“If you think of a trial, you think of witnesses and evidence and documents,” Baldwin said.

In the the most recent Marquette Poll, a narrow majority of respondents did not want the president removed from office. “This isn’t a matter of polling,” Baldwin said. “We just took an oath, to do impartial justice on a trial that has yet to have its arguments presented.”

Baldwin said she’s committed to being fair and impartial, but would like to hear the President present his side of the case. Wisconsin’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Ron Johnson, has said there are no grounds for removing the president from office.

Also over the weekend, Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner predicted the needed two-thirds of Senators will not vote to remove President Trump from office. During a visit to the district Sunday afternoon, the veteran congressman said impeachment shouldn’t be used just because people don’t like the results of the 2016 election. Sensenbrenner is the former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.