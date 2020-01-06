Be sure you don’t get ripped off looking for a gym this New Year’s

New Year’s resolutions often include losing weight and getting in shape, but be sure you’re not about to get ripped off at the gym.

State consumer protection director Lara Sutherlin says there’s specific rules that gyms have to follow when they sell memberships.

“And the membership cannot be sold for more than two years. So if anyone’s trying to get you to sign up for more than two years, that’s illegal, they’re not allowed to do that.”

A gym also has to give you three days to back out of a membership contract. Sutherlin says the best thing to do is to ask for a trial and make sure the place is a good fit for you, before you commit.

“You don’t obviously want to sign up for a membership and then not be able to do the kind of workout you were looking forward to doing.”

As always, make sure to read the fine print and be comfortable before you sign that contract.