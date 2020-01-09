Biadasz declares for NFL Draft, Cruickshank in Transfer Portal

Wisconsin Badger junior center Tyler Biadasz, who is Wisconsin’s first winner of the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s outstanding center, is leaving Madison a year early and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Biadasz made the announcement with a video posted to his Twitter account: @TylerBiadasz.

“Playing for the Badgers was always a dream for me, but the last three years have been more than a dream,” Biadasz said. “I’ve been blessed to be part of this program and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We’re a family and it’s hard to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches, but I’ll always be a Badger. Now I’m going to attack this opportunity to play in the NFL with everything I have.”

The Amherst, Wisconsin native played in all 41 games over the last three seasons, starting at center in each. Biadasz this season became the 10th consensus All-America offensive lineman in school history, and the fifth to be named unanimous All-America, joining T Dan Lanphear (1959), T Chris McIntosh (1999), T Joe Thomas (2006) and T Gabe Carimi (2010).

Wisconsin boasted nine offensive linemen on NFL rosters this season, including first-team All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk (New Orleans) and C Travis Frederick (Dallas), who was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

Cruickshank in Transfer Portal

The Badgers are already losing junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus after he declared for the NFL Draft. Now, wide receiver and kick returner Aron Cruickshank is the latest departure after he entered the Transfer Portal this week.

Cruickshank returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this season, including one in the Rose Bowl.

The move comes as a surprise to the Badgers. At the Rose Bowl, wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore said Cruickshank needed to take the next step next season. Gilmore added that he’s one of those that has to become more than just a situational guy.

Cruickshank has two years of eligibility and a redshirt year left.