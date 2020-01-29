Brewer players Urias and Taylor slowed by wrist injuries

Newly acquired Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias and outfielder Tyrone Taylor are both recovering from surgery that is expected to slow their start to the upcoming season.

Urias, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a four-player trade in late November, has surgery on Tuesday for a broken hamate bone in his left hand. He’s expected to be out for eight weeks.

That will likely mean Urias won’t be ready to start the regular season with the Brewers, opting for a minor league rehab start to the season instead.

Taylor had off-season surgery in November on his left wrist and is expected to be restricted from baseball activity when training camp opens in a couple of weeks. He’ll be working his way back into baseball activities as the spring goes on.

The 26-year-old Taylor hit .269 in 92 games at Class AAA San Antonio, adding 14 home runs and 59 RBI. He later appeared in 15 games with the Brewers as a September call-up, going 4 for 10 with one RBI.