Brewers, Hader to swap salary figures today

The Milwaukee Brewers and their ace closer Josh Hader are scheduled to swap salary figures today. Hader is in his first year of arbitration as a “Super 2” player (ranking among the top 22% of players with between two and three years of service time).

Hader hit the cutoff date at 2 years, 115 days, which gives him four years of arbitration instead of the customary three.

In 151 games in the majors, Hader is accumulated a 11-9 record, 2.42 ERA, 49 saves and a 0.845 WHIP. He’s won the National League’s Reliever of the Year award the last two seasons.

Hader is expected to make between $4 million and $5 million in his first year of arbitration. The figure could go even higher if Hader actually makes it to arbitration.

Brewers add Morrison

The Brewers signed first baseman Logan Morrison to a minor league deal on Thursday with an invitation to big-league spring training.

Morrison hit 38 home runs with Tampa Bay in 2017 but spent most of last season playing for the Class AAA affiliates of the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Morrison is a career .239 hitter in the majors with 139 home runs and 424 RBI.