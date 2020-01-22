Brewers to have new ballpark name in 2021

The home of the Milwaukee Brewers, Miller Park, gets a new name starting in 2021.

Miller Park becomes American Family Field starting January 1, 2021.

The name change is part of a long-term sponsorship agreement between American Family and the Brewers, announced one year ago. The agreement includes American Family having naming rights for the ballpark beginning in 2021 and continuing for 15 years.

The ballpark logo and other branding elements will be announced later this year.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. That complex, which completed an extensive renovation last year, is named American Family Fields of Phoenix.