Bucks cruise to 36th win, top the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks had their offense rolling on Tuesday night and rolled to a 128-102 win over the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 37 points in just 21 minutes, adding nine rebounds and four assists. Khris Middleton added 17 points as the Bucks won by 20 or more points for the 13th time this season.

The Bucks improved to 36-6, staying on pace to become just the third NBA team to win 70 games in a regular season.

It was the third win for the Bucks over New York this season, winning the first two games by 44 and 21 points.

The Bucks hit 8 of their 19 three-point attempts in the first half with seven different players hitting trey’s.

The Bucks got plenty of help from their bench players, who scored 50 points in the contest.

Julius Randle had 25 points and rookie R.J. Barrett added 22 for New York.

The Bucks gave Robin Lopez the night off, so he’ll be plenty rested when they return to action on Thursday night at home against the Boston Celtics.