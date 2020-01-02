Bucks hold off Timberwolves for 31st win

The Milwaukee Bucks held off a late push by Minnesota to pull out a 106-104 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Minnesota entered the contest having lost 8 of their last 10 games and playing without regulars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but the Timberwolves kept it close throughout.

The Bucks struggled offensively in the first half and hit just 3 of 14 from three-point range, holding a 1-point lead at the half.

The Bucks still found themselves leading by one point with seven minutes to play before Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton gave the Bucks a little bit of a cushion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hit 3 of his 7 three-point attempts, put the Bucks up 106-100 with a triple. The Bucks were able to hang on from there. The Timberwolves had a chance to tie or win but Gorgui Dieng was forced into a tough shot with Brook Lopez defending.

Lopez pulled down the rebound and was fouled with 1.1 seconds left and a two-point lead. Lopez missed both free throws but Minnesota’s Robert Covington had no shot after pulling down the rebound as the Bucks held on.

The Bucks improved to an NBA best 31-5 with the victory. They’re off until Saturday night against San Antonio at Fiserv Forum.