Bucks hold off Warriors in sloppy road victory

They’re not always going to be perfect and Wednesday night’s game against Golden State in San Francisco is a perfect example of that. But when the dust settled, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a 107-98 win over the Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Bucks. Khris Middleton added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee improved to an NBA best 33-6 on the season and 15-4 on the road.

Just like in the Bucks loss at San Antonio on Monday, the Warriors packed the paint and invited the Bucks to fire away from three-point range. The Bucks hit just 9-of-41 from distance (22%), their second-worst game of the season.

Antetokounmpo is just 1 for 12 from three-point range in the first two games of the road trip. Middleton is 4 for 15. Donte DiVincenzo is 2 of 11 and Eric Bledsoe just 2 of 8.

The Bucks rely on three-point shooting for their success, so they’re hoping the recent slump is short-lived.

Alec Burks led the Warriors with 19 points off the bench. Glenn Robinson the Third and Damion Lee added 15 points apiece in the loss. Golden State has now lost six straight to fall to 9-30.

The Bucks play the third game of their four-game road trip at Sacramento on Friday night.