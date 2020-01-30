Bucks Middleton lands reserve spot on NBA All-Star team

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton was named to the NBA All-Star team for the second straight season. Middleton was among the seven Eastern Conference players selected by the league’s coaches for the February 16 All-Star Classic in Chicago.

Middleton is averaging a career-high 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game while shooting 50.3% from the field, 42.2% from three-point range and 90% from the free throw line.

The other Eastern Conference all-star reserves are Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The seven reserves from the Western Conference are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Chris Pall of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks were also hoping point guard Eric Bledsoe (15.5 points – 5.2 assists) would also find his way onto the team, but missed out for the second straight season.

This year’s all-star draft, again between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.