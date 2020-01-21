Bucks sweep Chicago with sloppy performance

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a four-game season series sweep over the Chicago Bulls, winning Monday evening 111-98 at Fiserv Forum.

It was a sloppy performance by the Bucks, who tied a season high with 23 turnovers, including 15 in the first half, in winning their seventh straight game. In winning all four games against the Bulls this season, the Bucks ran their overall win streak against Chicago to 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tied his career high of eight turnovers to go along with a triple double (28 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists).

The Bucks might have had their minds elsewhere, getting ready to board a plane for Paris after the game. They will face the Charlotte Hornets there on Friday night.

The Bucks lead at halftime was just one point at 53-52, but early in the third quarter the Bucks went on a 21-5 run and remained in control from that point forward. For the game, Milwaukee shot a season-best 57.7%.

Khris Middleton added 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. He added six rebounds and six assists. Wesley Matthews chipped in with 13 points

Robin Lopez missed his second straight game with illness and will not make the trip to Paris.