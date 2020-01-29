Bucks win ninth straight, knock off Wizards without Giannis

For the fourth time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks earned a victory without their star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis sat out Tuesday night’s match-up with Washington due to a sore shoulder, but the Bucks still pulled out a 151-131 win over the Wizards at Fiserv Forum.

Khris Middleton stepped up and poured in 51 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Bucks (41-6) to their ninth straight victory. The Bucks scored a franchise record 88 points in the first half.

Eric Bledsoe added 34 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee, which improved to 22-2 on the home court this season.

Bradley Beal poured in 47 points to lead the Wizards. Thomas Bryant added 18 points and 10 rebounds, but the Wizards dropped to 15-31 on the season.

The Bucks will shoot for their 10th straight win on Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum.