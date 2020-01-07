Bucks win streak ends at five, falls to Spurs

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night, falling 126-104 to the Spurs in San Antonio.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the Spurs had a season-high 19 three-pointers to beat the Bucks two days after losing in Milwaukee last Saturday night.

Patty Mills added 21 points, including 6-of-10 three-pointers as the Spurs hit 19 of 35 (51%) from distance. LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay added 18 points each for San Antonio.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo added 16.

Despite the loss, the Bucks still have the NBA’s best record at 32-6. They will play game two of their four-game road trip at Golden State on Wednesday night.