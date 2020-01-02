Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December. It’s the third time Budenholzer has won Coach of the Month honors with the Bucks and the fifth time overall in his career.

In December, Budenholzer led the Bucks to the best record, most wins and fewest losses in the NBA at 13-2. Last month, Milwaukee led the league in scoring (119.3 ppg), rebounding (52.2), field goal percentage (.491) and opponent field goal percentage (.400) and was tops in the NBA in net (16.2), offensive (115.5) and defensive (99.3) rating. The Bucks outscored their opponents by an average of 16.5 points a game in December and won 11 of their 13 games by double digits, including seven by 20+ points.

In his second season as head coach of the Bucks, Budenholzer has let the team to the best start in franchise history and the best record in the NBA at 31-5.