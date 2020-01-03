Butler named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. As many as five of those players will be voted into the Hall on Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

This is the first year that Butler has advanced to the final 15 after being named a semifinalist (final 25) the previous two years.

Butler played his entire career with the Packers, from 1990 through 2001. He is one of seven first-time finalists this year and one of four safeties among the 15.

Joining Butler are safeties Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and John Lynch.

Butler played on Packers teams in the 1990’s that won a Super Bowl and played in another. He was voted a member of the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1990’s and was a four-time first-team All-Pro.

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five Modern-Era Players who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent from the committee. The players will join 15 additional enshrinees to form the class of 2020. A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will meet in early January to elect 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.