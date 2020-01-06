Cephus declares for the NFL Draft

Wisconsin junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus announced Monday that he has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. Cephus made the announcement with a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts @QoDeep 87.

Cephus had 93 receptions for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Badgers.

“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said. “I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back. They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man. The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything. They’re brothers to me, and to be able to play this season with them and for them has been a blessing.”

Returning to the field after not playing in 2018, Cephus made 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns this season, setting career highs and leading the Badgers in all three categories.

“Q has meant a lot to this team,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”

Cephus looks to become the first Wisconsin receiver drafted since Jared Abbrederis was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.