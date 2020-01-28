Cubs sign Jeffress to free agent deal

Former Milwaukee Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress signed a free agent deal with the rival Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Jeffress had three separate stints with the Brewers before they finally released him on September 1, 2019. He reportedly signed a major-league contract worth $850,000 and has games-pitched incentives that could add as much as another $200,000.

Jeffress started the 2019 season on the injured list after experiencing shoulder weakness. He ended up appearing in 48 games, posting a 5.02 ERA.

Jeffress was a first-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2006 and was traded to Kansas City in the 2010 deal that brought Zach Greinke to Milwaukee. His best season came in 2018 when he went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA in 73 games with 15 saves. He also made the all-star team that season.

Jeffress is the second former Brewers player to sign with the Cubs. They also added utility infielder Hernan Perez.