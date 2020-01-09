DOJ asks state Supreme Court to delay voter rolls ruling

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to delay taking up a judge’s order to revise the state’s voter list. The office of Attorney General Josh Kaul has requested that the state’s high court wait to take up the case until sometime after the April Election.

The DOJ said requiring voters re-register before the elections in February and April could do what it calls “irreparable harm.” A judge in Port Washington last month issued his order to remove voters who’ve moved or not updated elections officials about where they live.

