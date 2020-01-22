DOJ partners with gas stations to spot human trafficking

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is partnering with the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, in an effort to help spot human traffickers. Attorney General Josh Kaul says employees working in places like gas stations and hotels can often be the first to spot trafficking.

“They can also allow law enforcement to make contact with a survivor of human trafficking and help that person get the services that are needed to help that person escape from trafficking,” Kaul said.

Partnership with @WisDOJ, @wistatepatrol, and @WisDCF to help end Human Trafficking. Our industry employs over 50,000 people at nearly 3,000 convenience stores across the state. We’ll use our resources & partners to be a part of preventing human trafficking. #HumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/znCZ1qy4VP — WPMCA (@WPMCA) January 21, 2020

The initiative is not the only effort to address human trafficking in the state. How to spot trafficking is now part of the training truck drivers receive at the state’s technical colleges.