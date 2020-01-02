Doncic, Antetokounmpo lead first round of voting for 2020 All-Star game

Dallas Mavericks second-year guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the first round of voting for the 2020 All-Star Game.

Doncic leads all players with 1,703,957 votes, 599 more than Antetokounmpo, the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote for the five starters from Eastern Conference. The other 50% is split evenly among voting by media members and the league’s players.

Doncic won the NBA Rookie of the Year award last season. He’s averaging 29 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists a game.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the NBA’s top record at 31-5. He is averaging 30.4 points and 13 rebounds a game.

The NBA will update the voting numbers on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16. Voting will close on Jan. 20.

Starters will be announced on January 23 on TNT. The league will announce the reserves, chosen by the league’s head coaches, on Jan. 30.