Evers announces student debt task force

Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt. A news release from Evers’ office says the task force will be chaired by Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

Student debt is holding back our students, our families, and our state. Today I created the Task Force on Student Debt chaired by @WIS_DFI Secretary Blumenfeld. It’s time to get serious about addressing this issue. pic.twitter.com/qFEk7zBoXq — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 29, 2020

The panel will be tasked tasked with assessing student debt in Wisconsin, and providing long-term strategies to reduce it, prevent abusive practices by lenders, and improve financial literacy education.

Evers announced he’d form the task force during his State of the State address last week.