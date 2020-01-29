Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Evers announces student debt task force

Evers announces student debt task force

By

Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt. A news release from Evers’ office says the task force will be chaired by Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

The panel will be tasked tasked with assessing student debt in Wisconsin, and providing long-term strategies to reduce it, prevent abusive practices by lenders, and improve financial literacy education.

Evers announced he’d form the task force during his State of the State address last week.