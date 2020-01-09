Wisconsin Radio Network

Evers assigns ‘homework’ to legislative leaders

Governor Tony Evers WRN image

Governor Tony Evers credits his education background, for a letter he sent to legislative leaders on Thursday. “Teacher turned governor, I thought it would be appropriate to assign the legislature some homework before adjourning this spring,” Evers said during a stop in Wausau.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to have elected officials who show up and get things done, so I’m also asking the Legislature stay in session as long as is necessary to accomplish these important priorities,” said a press release from Evers’ office which announced the homework assignment.

If Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s reaction is any example, it didn’t go over well. In a tweet, Fitzgerald referred to Evers’ letter as “condescending” and “ridiculous.”

Evers identified income tax reductions, enhancing high speed internet access, support for K-12 education, addressing the debt level in our transportation fund, and investments in infrastructure as priorities.