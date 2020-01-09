Evers assigns ‘homework’ to legislative leaders

Governor Tony Evers credits his education background, for a letter he sent to legislative leaders on Thursday. “Teacher turned governor, I thought it would be appropriate to assign the legislature some homework before adjourning this spring,” Evers said during a stop in Wausau.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to have elected officials who show up and get things done, so I’m also asking the Legislature stay in session as long as is necessary to accomplish these important priorities,” said a press release from Evers’ office which announced the homework assignment.

I’m asking the Legislature to stay in session as long as is necessary to pass these bills in addition to other important priorities I’ll be announcing in the coming weeks. Read my full letter to members of the Legislature here ➡️https://t.co/isptL14iW4 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 9, 2020

If Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s reaction is any example, it didn’t go over well. In a tweet, Fitzgerald referred to Evers’ letter as “condescending” and “ridiculous.”

I thought I had a good meeting with the governor last week where we discussed priorities. But giving a coequal branch of government “homework” in a condescending letter won’t help him grow support for an agenda with Senate Republicans. The tone of this letter is ridiculous. https://t.co/qrxopm1baE — Scott Fitzgerald (@SenFitzgerald) January 9, 2020

Evers identified income tax reductions, enhancing high speed internet access, support for K-12 education, addressing the debt level in our transportation fund, and investments in infrastructure as priorities.