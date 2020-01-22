Evers to deliver 2nd State of the State address

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is scheduled to deliver his second State of the State address on Tuesday. The Democratic governor’s remarks to a joint session of the Republican controlled legislature come at a time of contentious relations between Evers and GOP leaders.

Assembly Speaker Robin Voss (R-Burlington) said there are plenty of positive developments in the state which Evers could talk about.

“I hope he doesn’t choose to make it a partisan exercise, where he focuses on things that make political points, but don actually help to bridge the divide,” Vos said.

Evers will lay out his priorities for the state in the Assembly chambers, beginning at 7:00. State Senate President Roger Roth will deliver the Republican response. Both can be seen on Wisconsin Public Television and WisconsinEye.