Gallagher wants a travel ban on China

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher wants a “targeted travel ban” on China. In a series of Thursday tweets, the Green Bay Republican calls the coronavirus outbreak “the the Chinese Communist Party’s Chernobyl,” and charges China with not being “fully transparent” about the origins or scale of the outbreak which has killed at least 171 people in China and infected more than 8,200.

This is precisely what I was worried about. If we don’t get more aggressive in confronting the Chinese Communist Party’s Chernobyl, we will be putting US citizens at risk. Time for a targeted travel ban. https://t.co/nNO71i519o — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 30, 2020

The U.S. State Department has elevated its China travel advisory to “do not travel” advised Americans now in the country to consider leaving.

