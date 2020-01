One of the great golf design minds, World Golf Hall of Famer Pete Dye passed away at the age of 94.

Dye designed Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits near Kohler. He also designed Florida’s TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship and Kiawah Island in South Carolina, which has hosted both a PGA Championship and a Ryder Cup.

One of his most famous creations was the 17th-hole island green at TPC Sawgrass.

Whistling Straits will host the 2020 Ryder Cup later this year.