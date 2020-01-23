Kind gets another challenger in Wisconsin’s 3rd CD

Another Republican is in the running, to oppose La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind in November. John Garske spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and now has a business assisting veterans transition to the private sector.

In a phone interview with WisPolitics, Garske said he was inspired to run by “this impeachment fiasco and sham” as well as career politicians who have impeded progress in Congress.

Several other Republicans are also running for a chance to challenge Kind, who was unopposed four years ago, when President Donald Trump carried the western Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District by more than four points.

Kind was reelected to a 12th term in the 3rd CD in 2018 with 59.7 percent of the vote.