Kulp won’t seek reelection in 69th Assembly District

A Central Wisconsin legislator won’t be seeking re-election next year. Representative Bob Kulp (R-Stratford) announced on Thursday that he will not run for reelection when his term is up in January of 2021.

Kulp has served as representative for the 69th district since 2013 in a special election. “I’ve learned a lot personally, grown in every human way imaginable, but now it’s time to make way for someone new to bring their best to this job,” Kulp said in a statement.

Kulp said he plans to finish his term, which expires in January of 2021.

WSAU