No arrests have been made yet, in a Dane County homicide. Initial indications were that the death was a hit-and-run. Witnesses saw Nicholas Day running near Mount Horeb last Wednesday, and he was dressed in running clothes when his body was found.

Following an autopsy, Sheriff Dave Mahoney said the 26-year-old Navy veteran and father was the victim of an “extremely brutal” and “very calculated ” homicide. A GoFundMe page has been established for Day’s family.