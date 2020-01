Madison police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. A man killed in s shooting on Saturday in Madison has been identified as a 20-year-old from Chicago.

Police found Antonio Stidhum in an apartment on Madison’s southwest side. The person who lives in the apartment wasn’t there at the time, although police say they’ve been cooperating with the investigation.

No other details have been released on a suspect. This is Madison’s first homicide of 2020.

WIBA