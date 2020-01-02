Marquette falls in Big East opener

The Marquette Golden Eagles dropped its Big East Conference opener, 92-75 at Chi Health Center Omaha on New Years Day.

Markus Howard, Sacar Anim and Brendan Bailey led the Golden Eagles (10-3, 0-1 Big East) with 18 points apiece in the loss. Bailey posted the first double-double of his career and the first by any Marquette player this season with 11 rebounds.

The Blue Jays (12-2, 1-0 Big East) took a 48-38 lead into the intermission and extended their lead in the second half.

Junior guards Mitchell Ballock and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 and 21 points, respectively to lead Creighton, which shot 50% (33-of-66) from the field and 17 of 22 from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles are now 6-9 in Big East openers. They return to action on Saturday against No. 10 Villanova at 1 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.