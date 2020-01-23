Morrow leaves Marquette basketball

The Marquette Golden Eagles will face Butler on Friday night without senior forward Ed Morrow.

Morrow has been on an indefinite leave for personal reasons since Jan. 15 and now has informed coach Steve Wojciechowski that he is leaving the program for good.

Morrow averaged 3.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 games for the Golden Eagles this season. But his playing time went down with the emergence of 7-foot graduate transfer Jayce Johnson.

Morrow transferred to Marquette after playing two seasons at Nebraska. He sat out the 2017-18 season because of transfer rules.

Last season, Morrow appeared in 33 games and averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.