Next UW System President may come from outside academia

The next head of the University of Wisconsin System may not come from academia. The system’s search committee on Friday talked about what they want to see in their next president.

The committee is not requiring the next president to have a doctoral degree. That means someone from the business or political world could get the job.

The next president simply needs 10 years of experience in a ‘significant senior executive position’ and an understanding of public higher education.

The Search Committee convened in December to begin the national search. Faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders will have several opportunities to provide input on the qualities sought in the next UW System President. The Committee also invites comments.

It is anticipated the new UW System President will be appointed in late spring.