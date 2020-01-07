No charges in case of possible funding issue at Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison

No charges will be filed in a case of possible mismanagement of funding at the Dane County zoo.

Dane County officials raised their concerns over that funding after they took over the Henry Vilas Zoo last year, and saw a discrepancy in the funding they were taking in versus what the Zoological Society had reported over the last several years.

Sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors say they saw no evidence of criminal activity on the part of the society, and say officials with the Society fully cooperated with the investigation.