Packers make it official, announce the hiring of new defensive backs coach

The Green Bay Packers made it official on Wednesday, naming Jerry Gray as the teams new defensive backs coach.

Gray is entering his 33rd season in the NFL, having played for nine seasons and coached for the past 23. He joins the Packers after spending the last six years coaching defensive backs for the Minnesota Vikings.

From 2014-19, Gray’s defensive backfield was part of a unit that ranked in the top-10 in the NFL in opponent passer rating (84.7, No. 7 in the NFL) and points per game allowed (19.3, No. 2 in the league). They also allowed only 123 passing touchdowns, the third fewest in the NFL since 2014.

Gray has contributed to a top-10 scoring defense seven times during his coaching career, including this past season when Minnesota ranked No. 6 in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.9).

Gray was a defensive coordinator twice in the NFL, first with the Buffalo Bills (2001-05) and then the Tennessee Titans (2011-13).

Gray fills the vacancy created when Jason Simmons left to coach defensive backs in Carolina.