Pence visit will highlight school choice

Vice President Mike Pence is at the Capitol on Tuesday. The Journal Sentinel reports that it’s apparently the first-ever visit to the Capitol building by a sitting vice president or president.

Security will be stepped up as Pence addresses hundreds of students who are able to use taxpayer subsidized vouchers to attend private schools. The rotunda rally is meant to promote alternatives to traditional public schools, as part of National School Choice Week.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed freezing or scaling back enrollment in voucher programs in his initial state budget, something Republican lawmakers ultimately removed. Evers said Monday he won’t be attending the rally.